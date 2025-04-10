A passenger on board an Air India flight flying from Chicago to Delhi recently encountered a strange situation when the cabin crew told her that her Business class seat had a technical fault and wouldn't recline. She claims that she was offered two economy seats in exchange. This happened while she was still at the gate, waiting to board the flight. However, the passenger chose to keep her "broken" seat. A few hours into the flight, she saw the cabin crew and flight attendants take over these seats where they went to sleep, View From the Wing reported.

While Air India is in the process of revamping its fleet by buying swanky airplanes, some of them in operation are in a sorry state. The 12,070-kilometre route from Chicago to Delhi still uses a plane whose interiors aren't in the best condition. This flight is the only one Air India has out of Chicago.

The passenger told View From The Wing that this seems like a regular occurrence since they gave her a form to fill while pressing her to change her seat. She said that at the gate, the crew insisted she switch her seat to two economy class seats since hers had a technical fault. She said that she didn't want to change her Business class seat and would take a refund. However, that was not an option.

Once on the plane, she took her original Business class seat where the only problem she faced was a broken tray table.

A fellow passenger had downgraded from First Class to Business Class because of a broken seat. She said there were two rows of empty business class seats.

Air India crew went to sleep on Business Class seats

After a few hours, she saw the cabin crew spread out blankets and go to sleep on the Business Class seats. Other passengers started talking about it, and soon she learned that the same thing had happened to others on other flights.

According to the report, the crew often pulls out the seat reassignment form and asks passengers to change their seats. She says that a form with the flight number printed on it shows how frequent this event must be. The woman says the form didn't appear to be formal and had a glaring typo on it - "that thee is a technical issue."