Published: May 14, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 11:22 IST

Story highlights Explore how the edited video clip of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was used by Pakistan to omit crucial context about civilian casualties reported by India. India News

A controversial move that has raised a lot of questions about the credibility of Pakistan's official military communication.

Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, shared a doctored video of the Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press briefing.

The video was presented as proof that Pakistan’s air strikes only targeted Indian military positions and did not harm civilians. However, a closer look reveals that the clip was selectively edited to remove crucial context from Wing Commander Singh's original statement.

In the edited clip shown by the DG ISPR, Wing Commander Singh appears to affirm that only military targets were attacked by Pakistan. Lieutenant General Chaudhry reinforced this message during the briefing, stating:

“Even the Indian Armed Forces haven’t mentioned civilian attacks…”

This remark was used to imply that India itself acknowledged Pakistan’s compliance with international norms during the conflict.

Here's the video of Pakistan's DG @OfficialDGISPR , Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry sharing a doctored video of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during their press briefing. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AsG0X0ZuEy

However, fact-checkers Muhammad Jubair and independent journalists quickly flagged discrepancies. The original video of Wing Commander Singh, which has been publicly available, contains a line where she explicitly says “civilian areas” were struck by Pakistan. That part of the video was removed in the version presented by the Pakistani military.

The move has been widely criticised as a blatant act of information manipulation. By removing references to civilian casualties and presenting a sanitised version of the Indian pilot’s statement, Pakistan has been accused of engaging in state-sponsored disinformation.

This incident has further inflamed tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly on the digital and diplomatic fronts, where both nations have increasingly used narrative warfare and psychological operations (PsyOps) to influence public opinion.