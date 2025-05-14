Published: May 14, 2025, 09:57 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 09:57 IST

Story highlights At a meeting with officials of the tri-services, Indian President Droupadi Murmu lauded the forces for their valour and grit. She was briefed about Operation Sindoor. India news

At a meeting with officials of the tri-services, Indian President Droupadi Murmu lauded the forces for their valour and grit. She was briefed about Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the dastardly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The President's office took to X to share,"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor."

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about… pic.twitter.com/ZU3GcK5Vux

It further added, "The President commended the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success."

The forces have been briefing the nation on the major developments of Operation Sindoor. In the second edition of the special briefing Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with Pakistan military."

"However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind," he added.

Talking about the combat situation, he said, "Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade."