Published: May 14, 2025, 10:39 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 10:39 IST

Day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a bold message to Pakistan, defining "Laxman Rekha' against terrorism, the shares of Dassault Aviation, maker of Rafale jets that India reportedly used in Operation Sindoor , extended a substantial uprise for a second straight session on Wednesday (May 14).

The shares of Dassault Aviation, a French Aircraft business company, rallied up to 1.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of EUR 304.40 % on the Paris Stock Exchange, edging closer to its record high of EUR 332.20.

The shares jumped after the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, a precision strike aimed at terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people.

According to reports, Rafale fighter jets, equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER munities, carried out the strikes with precision.

The shares dropped 7 per cent on Monday, but rebounded by more than 3 per cent on Tuesday.

Dassault Aviation reported €6.24 billion in annual revenue and a net profit of €924 million, while the broader French Aerospace & Defence sector grew 17.7% over the past year.

The stocks further rebounded after PM Modi sent a bold message to Pakistan, with an S-400 missile defence system in the background, from Adampur Airbase.

Modi lauded the Indian Armed Forces as he travelled to the Adampur Airbase in Punjab and interacted with Air Force personnel. PM Modi stressed that the Indian Armed Forces attacked the terrorists from the front and killed them.

The speech by PM Modi has another big significance as he addressed the IAF jawans at the Adampur base, which is located merely 100 km from the Pakistani border, which Pakistan claimed to have destroyed. PM Modi rubbished the lie made by Pakistan as he shared images from his visit.