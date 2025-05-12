Operation Sindoor: This tech firm is powering the pinpoint precision of Rafale fighter jets! All about Thales

Source: ANI

The brain behind Rafale’s intelligence

While Rafale is highly praised for it's skills and ability, it is important to understand the brain behind it. Thales, a French defence electronics firm, plays an indispensable role in the Rafale’s avionics, electronics warfare, and mission systems. It provides the backbone of the aircraft’s sensor integration and situational awareness systems. Thales’ systems, account for 25 per cent of Rafale’s total value, proving its massive impact on mission performance and operational dominance.