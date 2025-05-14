Published: May 14, 2025, 09:47 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 09:47 IST

Operation Sindoor and India's missile programmes: The success of Operation Sindoor was a testimony to India's missile technology prowess, as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile debuted in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Air Force targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's Punjab province, with missiles including Brahmos. It would be a good time to remember Tessy Thomas, the "Missile Woman of India," who led the Agni programme, the key missiles in India's nuclear arsenal.

Dr Tessy Thomas, who worked as Director General of Aeronautical Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). She

is the first female scientist to head a missile project in India.

Tessy Thomas led the Agni programme of India's nuclear-capable missiles, which included the Agni-III, Agni-IV, and Agni-V. Her work on missile technologies, particularly her expertise in solid propellant systems, contributed greatly to India's defence capabilities.

Tessy Thomas was born in April 1963 in the Alappuzha district of the southern Indian state of Kerala.

She has a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Thrissur and Master of Technology in Guided Missiles from the Institute of Armament Technology, Pune.

She also did an MBA in Operations Management and a PhD in Missile Guidance under DRDO.

Thomas joined the DRDO in 1988, contributing to India’s long-range missile programme.



Tessy Thomas initially worked on the Agni missile series, focusing on guidance and control systems. She contributed to the development of Agni-II and Agni-III missiles, including inertial navigation systems for accuracy. She made crucial contributions to the development of the re-entry system for these missiles.

Thomas was the Associate Project Director of Agni-III, a nuclear-capable missile with a range exceeding 3,000 kilometres.



For the Agni-IV missile, she was the project director. Agni-IV is a two-stage solid-fueled missile with a range of 4,000 km. It was successfully test-fired in November 2011, enhancing India’s deterrence capabilities.

Thomas helped introduce advanced technologies like composite rocket motors and micro-navigation systems for improved precision.



Tessy Thomas also led the Agni-V project, one of the most important landmarks for India's missile development journey.

Agni-V is India’s first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres. Successfully test-launched on 19 April 2012, Agni introduced advanced systems like canister launch and MIRVs or multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles.

Known as 'Agni Putri' (daughter of fire) for her leadership in missile development, Tessy Thomas is the first woman to lead significant defence projects in a male-dominated field.

An inspirational figure for many, Tessy Thomas serves as the Director General of Aeronautical Systems at DRDO, and continues to contribute to India's defence capabilities.