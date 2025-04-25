How India's Agni missiles are better than Pakistan's Ghauri

How India's Agni missiles are different from Pakistan's Ghauri missiles?
Pakistan's Ghauri missiles are land-based average range ballistic missile that are designed by the Khan Research Laboratories. While India's Agni missiles are medium to intercontinental range ballistic missiles, developed DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation). They both are different in their nuclear arsenals.
Difference in Range
Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, and surface-to-surface ballistic missiles with ranges varying from 700 km to 12,000 km. The first missile of the series, Agni-I was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (lGMDP) and was launched in 1989. On the other hand, Pakistan's Ghauri missiles are medium-range (ranging from 1,350–1,500 km) and have been developed in the 1990s in response to India’s Agni ballistic missiles. Pakistani missiles are developed with the help of North Korea. Pakistan had test-fired these missiles in 2015.
Difference in Payload
Pakistan's Ghauri missiles payload capacity comes from 760 kg (1,680 lb) to 1,158 kg (2,553 lb). While India's Agni missile's payload capacity ranges from 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) to 1,500 kilograms along with multiple nuclear warheads.
Difference in Technology
India's Agni missiles comprises of Agni-I that range from 700 to 1,200 km. Other include Agni-II, Agni-III, Agni-IV, and Agni-V. The Agni-VI is under development and has MIRV capability, with each missile having the ability to carry around 10-12 different manoeuvrable nuclear warheads. On the Other hand, Pakistan's Ghauri missiles comprises of Ghauri–I and Ghauri–II. They are a single-stage, liquid-fueled missile, and less advanced. These missiles have potential for nuclear escalation in the region.
Build Up of Missiles
Ghauri missiles are built with increased motor assembly and improved propellants for an extended range of 2,300 km, potentially carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. On the other hand, India's Agni missiles are made up of solid fuel, comprising a multi-stage design with smart technologies including composite rocket motors and re-entry heat shields.