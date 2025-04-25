How India's Agni missiles are better than Pakistan's Ghauri

Difference in Range Source: AFP

Difference in Range

Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, and surface-to-surface ballistic missiles with ranges varying from 700 km to 12,000 km. The first missile of the series, Agni-I was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (lGMDP) and was launched in 1989. On the other hand, Pakistan's Ghauri missiles are medium-range (ranging from 1,350–1,500 km) and have been developed in the 1990s in response to India’s Agni ballistic missiles. Pakistani missiles are developed with the help of North Korea. Pakistan had test-fired these missiles in 2015.