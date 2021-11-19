After India, Pak pilgrim exchange, Pak team to participate in India-hosted hockey event

Pakistan's hockey team will participate in the men’s junior World Cup to be hosted by India as people-to-people exchanges between the two countries increases as the COVID-19 crisis abates.

The men’s junior World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium from November 24 to December 5.

The Pakistan national hockey team will leave for India on Saturday and play practice matches with Chile and Canada on November 21-22. Pakistan's first match is with Germany on November 24 and with Egypt on November 27.

Pilgrim exchanges has already started between the two countries. At least seventy Pakistan pilgrims are visiting India to participate in the 718th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya from November 18-25 in Delhi. They are the first group of pilgrims from Pakistan to visit India after the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 when India had closed its border amid the global health crisis.

Around 1,500 Indian pilgrims are visiting Pakistan from November 17-26, 2021 via the Attar-Wagah border - a visit that coincides with Gurupurab, the birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak.

Both the visits are covered under the 1974 bilateral protocol between India and Pakistan on 'Visits to Religious Shrines'. The Indian pilgrims are visiting Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Panja Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Dehra Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib and Gurudwara Shri Sachha Sauda.

Earlier this week India announced the opening of the Kartarpur corridor which was suspended for 20 months due to the pandemic. The corridor provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at the Holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.

The Gurudwara is considered to be one of the holiest places in Sikhism. It's believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak. The 4.7 km long corridor was opened with much fanfare on November 9, 2019 on Gurpurab that year.