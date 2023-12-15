After success of Chandrayaan-3, India to launch Chandrayaan-4. Details here

After the massive success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Chandrayaan-4 to bring back samples from the Moon. The announcement was made by ISRO chief S Somnath on Thursday (Dec 14), according to The Indian Express. During a lecture at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Somanath said the mission demands advanced technology.

While these missions may seem far off, an experiment crucial for sustained human spaceflight will be “launched in the next three to four months," he said. The Indian Express report said that the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (the country's planned space station) that will be capable of conducting experiments with help from robots will be launched by 2028.

Somnath said on Thursday that work was on to develop technologies including robotic arms to collect samples, mechanisms for docking in Moon orbit and Earth orbit, and transfer of samples.

Earlier this year, India became the fourth country to land on the moon after the ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan-3 ran a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

The ISRO chief's remarks on the next Chandrayaan mission come nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.