/Abhishek Banerjee moves EC over alleged surveillance, security threat; flags demolition of gate outside Kolkata home

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging repeated surveillance outside his Kolkata residence-cum-office, an attack on the premises and a possible attempt to forcibly seize documents and affidavits prepared for an ongoing dispute case before the poll panel.

In a representation dated November 12, submitted by his advocate Arka Kumar Nag, Banerjee has sought urgent intervention by the Election Commission, citing concerns over his personal security and the protection of documents relating to Dispute Case No. 1 of 2026.

The representation comes hours after government authorities arrived at Banerjee's residence at 121, Kalighat Road, Kolkata, and demolished a police-installed security gate outside the premises on Thursday morning. Illegal structures and temporary security sheds outside the TMC leader's residence were also demolished.

The advocate has specifically flagged the demolition of the security gate, arguing that the action has heightened concerns over the safety of Banerjee and the documents connected with the pending proceedings.

According to the representation, a group of people allegedly attacked Banerjee's residence-cum-office on the intervening night of November 6 and 7. The letter claims the incident may not have been isolated and alleges that the objective was to forcibly obtain or remove documents, records and affidavits prepared by the TMC for submission before the Election Commission.

It further alleges that unidentified individuals were seen conducting surveillance outside the premises and taking photographs using police vehicles shortly before the incident. Similar surveillance and reconnaissance activities were allegedly noticed again on November 10 and 11.

The letter expresses apprehension that individuals associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), allegedly with the assistance or connivance of certain police personnel, could attempt another intrusion or attack to seize, remove or destroy the documents.

"My client entertains a genuine and reasonable apprehension of further attacks upon his residence-cum-office and attempts to forcibly seize or interfere with documents and affidavits pertaining to the pending proceedings," the advocate stated in the representation.

The dispute assumes significance in the context of Dispute Case No. 1 of 2026 pending before the Election Commission. The TMC has raised concerns that any intimidation or interference with the preparation, preservation and submission of evidence could affect its ability to participate effectively in the proceedings.

The advocate has urged the Commission to formally take note of the alleged November 6–7 attack, subsequent surveillance and the November 12 demolition. He has also sought appropriate directions to ensure that no person or authority obstructs the preparation, preservation or submission of documents and affidavits.

The representation was emailed to the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners on Thursday. Copies were also marked to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer and the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The advocate has included links to videos posted on social media by Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC, claiming that footage of the alleged surveillance and incidents is available as supporting material.

The representation does not establish who was behind the alleged attack or surveillance. The allegations against BJP-linked individuals and sections of the police remain claims made on Banerjee's behalf. No response from the BJP has been out so far.