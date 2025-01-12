The Maha Kumbh is ready to kick off on Monday (Jan 13). To mark the mega event, there are 84 grand red sandstone pillars along the road leading to Prayagraj’s airport. These pillars, known as 'Aastha Ke Sthambh' (Pillars of Faith), will play a role in enhancing the spiritual experience of thousands of devotees attending this historic event, according to an Indian media outlet.

84 pillars: Cycle of existence



The installation of the 84 red sandstone pillars, at a total cost of Rs 17 crore, will be a prominent feature of the Maha Kumbh. Each pillar, costing around Rs 20 lakh, is engraved with 108 names of Lord Shiva and topped with a 'kalash' (pitcher). The sandstone used for the pillars has been sourced from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan, as reported by the Indian Express.

A walk through the cycle of life

According to Amrit Abhijat, the principal secretary of the Urban Development Department, walking around these 84 pillars in a parikrama (clockwise circumambulation) will symbolically represent the soul’s journey through the 84 lakh yonis. This act will connect devotees with the teachings of Sanatan Dharma while also reminding them of the infinite cycles of existence.

The four aspects of spiritual growth



Meenaksha Payal, an executive with the construction agency, explained that the pillars are divided into four sections, with each section representing 1 lakh yonis. The 108 names of Lord Shiva are also divided across these four parts. The parikrama of all 84 pillars will symbolise traversing the entire universe and the four stages of human life.

Faith as a guiding force



Acharya Mithlesh Nandani Sharan, who wrote the spiritual signage for the pillars, said, “Life is a journey of birth and death, with the soul changing forms 84 lakh times in search of itself. This journey is divided into four stages, with each stage representing the four Purusharthas—Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha.” He further added that the pillars signify the four ashrams and the grace of Shiva that will guide the soul beyond the 84 lakh yonis.

Symbolising the four Yugas and directions



The pillars not only represent the spiritual journey of the soul but also symbolise the four yugas and four directions of Sanatan Dharma. They provide a visual reminder of the interconnectedness of life and faith, offering devotees both a physical and spiritual guide during the Maha Kumbh.



