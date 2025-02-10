Delhi Police have booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack that facilitated the escape of an attempted murder accused. A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that an FIR is being registered against Khan and his supporters for obstructing public servants from performing their duty.

Incident in Jamia Nagar

The confrontation took place in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar when the Crime Branch attempted to arrest Shabaz Khan, who is wanted in an attempted murder case. According to police officials, Amanatullah Khan and his supporters confronted the police team, creating a disturbance that allowed the accused to flee.

#WATCH | Delhi: A team of Delhi Police personnel arrives at the residence of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan in connection with allegations against his supporters, of freeing a murder accused from Police custody. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AR53qV1Nkp — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Recent electoral victory

Despite his legal challenges, Khan secured a third consecutive victory from the Okhla assembly constituency in the recent Delhi elections. He defeated BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Shifa Ur Rehman, currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, finished third with 39,558 votes.

Khan’s previous legal troubles

Amanatullah Khan was granted bail on November 15 last year, two months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies)