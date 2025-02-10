A bomb threat letter was found on an IndiGo flight that landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Jeddah on Monday (Feb 10).

The aircraft had arrived at around 9:30 AM, and the letter was discovered during a security sweep after all passengers had deboarded.

Security agencies launch investigation

Following the discovery, law enforcement agencies, including the Ahmedabad City Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), were deployed to investigate the threat.

Surge in bomb threats on Indian flights

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 728 bomb threats were reported in 2024, with 714 directed at domestic carriers.

In response, the Indian government has reinforced security measures under the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) to handle such incidents efficiently. Authorities remain on high alert as they continue their investigation into the latest threat, ensuring passenger safety and preventing potential disruptions.

“A thorough investigation is now underway to determine the authenticity and seriousness of this threat,” said Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal as reported by The Indian Express and the Passengers on the flight were asked to stay back for questioning as part of the probe.

