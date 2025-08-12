/Aadhaar Card not proof of Indian citizenship? What we know about Supreme Court's new verdict - A one stop guide

While hearing the petitions challenging the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Indian Supreme Court said that the Election Commission's denial of taking the Aadhaar Card as citizenship proof is correct. While giving its verdict on August 12, the apex court said the citizenship of the voters must be independently verified. “The EC is correct in saying Aadhaar cannot be accepted as conclusive proof of citizenship. It has to be verified,” Justice Surya Kant told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners. The bench said that the prime question is whether the ECI has the right to carry out a citizenship verification exercise.

"If they don't have the power, everything ends. But if they have the power, there can't be a problem," Justice Kant said. The ECI, in previous hearings, claimed it has the right to ask for a list of documents that verify citizenship.

The verdict has now raised multiple questions around the Aadhaar Card, identity proof and citizenship. Let's find out their answers.

When was Aadhaar first issued in India?

As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the first Aadhaar number was issued on 29 September 2010 to a resident of Nandurabar of the state of Maharashtra. The recipient was named Ranjana Sonawane. It was at the launch of the programme by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Why do I need Aadhaar?

As per the Government of India, the major objective of Aadhaar was "to provide universal identity to every Indian resident."

"Considering the increasing acceptance of the Aadhaar card, it is a must for everyone to get it issued. It is believed that the card will further be given more importance as more and more government schemes are being launched requiring it as a mandatory document," the UIDAI website said.

Here's a list of benefits UIDAI claims Aadhaar gives:

Transfer of LPG Subsidy

Passport in 10 days

Voter Card Linking

Mandatory for Pension

Help in opening a new bank account

Driving license issue

PAN card and IT return

It is a valid proof for booking a COVID-19 vaccination

What does the Election Commission's website say about Aadhaar?

The Election Commission of India says on its website that the Aadhaar acts as a letter of information to ensure "electoral roll authentication."

What documents are required to get an Aadhaar number?

The UIDAI gave a list of documents that are required to get an Aadhaar number. Some of the prominent ones are:

Valid Indian Passport

PAN Card

Ration Card

Voter Identity Card

Driving License

SC/ST certificate

Passbook with a photograph issued by a Public

Sector Bank

What's the difference between Aadhaar and other documents?

Unlike other government-issued documents, Aadhaar serves as a unique, biometric-based identification for residents of India, verified online through UIDAI's authentication platform.

Identity proof vs citizenship proof

Most of the time, a single document world both as a proof of identification and proof of citizenship. But they are two different things.

Proof of Identity

It confirms that the individual is the same person he or she claims to be. The biometric confirms their unique identity.

Proof of citizenship

This includes documents that verify the legal citizenship of an individual.

What documents verify Indian citizenship?

The Indian government has issued a list of documents that can be used to verify your citizenship. The three major documents are: