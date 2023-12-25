A surprise gone horribly awry! Indian Trans man brutally murders woman friend on her birthday

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old transgender man, formerly known as Pandi Maheswari, was apprehended by the police for the brutal murder of his childhood classmate, R Nandhini, a 25-year-old software engineer from Madurai.

The gruesome act took place on Nandhini's 26th birthday eve in Thalambur, near Kelambakkam, a southern suburb of India's Chennai on Saturday (Dec 23).

The suspect, who changed his name to Vetrimaran after undergoing sex change, had blindfolded and chained Nandhini before setting her ablaze under the pretense of surprising her on her birthday.

The victim, who had been residing at her relative's house in Chennai, was caught off guard as she did not suspect Vetrimaran's intentions, believing it to be a birthday surprise.

Reports said that the two had studied together at a school in Madurai, and despite Vetrimaran's sex change and name alteration, Nandhini continued the friendship on humanitarian grounds.

Both individuals had even worked together in a company in Chennai.

The motive behind the heinous crime unfolded as it was discovered that Vetrimaran, an MBA graduate, had undergone a sex change to marry Nandhini.

The relationship took a dark turn when Nandhini refused to engage romantically with Vetrimaran after the sex change. Despite the fallout, they remained in touch.

On the fateful day, Vetrimaran lured Nandhini, who had recently secured a job in Chennai, into spending time with him. After buying her new clothes, he took her to a deserted spot, where he bound her hands and feet with chains.

Despite Nandhini's pleas, Vetrimaran proceeded to slash her neck and arms with a blade before dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire.

The police acted swiftly, arresting Vetrimaran and remanding him to judicial custody.