India: 202 tigers, 544 leopards died in 2023, marking highest rise in decade

At least 202 tigers died in the wild in India in 2023, with the western state of Maharashtra crossing the half-century mark for the first time.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE)-2022, the country houses 3,682 big cats in total.

The death figure of 202 is for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 24 and has been revealed by the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), a wildlife conservation organisation monitoring tiger and leopard deaths.

The biggest contribution came from Maharashtra where 52 tigers were reported dead in the year. The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh followed on second, with 47 deaths.

About half of the total deaths in Maharashtra were reported in two districts—Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Upward trend since 2012

The mortality figure for tigers in the country has seen an upward trend since 2012.

The figure has risen from 96 deaths in 2019, 106 in 2020, 127 in 2021, 121 in 2022 to 202 this year.

"Even as there is phenomenal growth in tiger numbers, an equal number of tigers have died in the last five years. Poaching and electrocution are two major causes of tiger deaths in Maharashtra," Bandu Dhotre, ex-member of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Major reasons behind the death of big cats

According to media reports, organised gangs like Bawaria poachers from the north Indian states of Punjab and Haryana have contributed significantly to the staggering death figure.

Out of 202 deaths, 147 came from natural causes while 55 occurred due to poaching and body parts seizures.

Leopards are dying too

According to WPSI, the number of leopard deaths in the country has also seen a rapid rise.

At least 544 leopards were reported dead from January 1 to December 24 this year.

Out of 544, 152 leopards were killed by poachers.

‘No cause of worry’

Experts believe that there is no cause for worry as long as the tiger population is increasing.

“Tiger population has gone up rapidly. The average age in the wild is only 10-12 years and 50% neo-natal mortality in tigers is common. As long as a 6% population increase per year is registered, there is no cause for worry. Maximum number of deaths have been reported in states that have high number of tigers,” SP Yadav, additional director general of forests (Project Tiger) and NTCA member-secretary, was quoted as saying by the TOI.