85-year-old dies of coronavirus in Alwar; 32 test positive in Delhi

An 85-year-old person from Alwar who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Thursday.

Also Read: Confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 1,834 in India; 41 dead

In Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain said thirty-two people tested positive on Wednesday out of which twenty-nine had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

"We are monitoring 362 people who had attended the Nizamuddin event at the Markaz building in Delhi," Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said.

"Out of 27 people from Bidar who had attended the Delhi event, eleven have tested positive for coronavirus," the minister added.

The total number of coronavirus cases has surged to 121 in Karnataka.

In Tamil Nadu, the state government said that seventeen people who returned to Rameswaram after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, out of them two tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to hospital while 15 others have been kept in isolation.