68-year-old Indian man stabbed 17 times in broad daylight in Canada

A 68-year-old Indian man was stabbed 17 times in broad daylight in Canada while he was out with his granddaughter.

The gruesome attack took place on Tuesday in Oshawa around 10.45 am when he was out for his routing walk with his one-and-half-year-old granddaughter.

Though the local police have not revealed the victim’s identity, the New Delhi-based Hindustan Times newspaper has confirmed that the victim’s name is Dilip Kumar Dholani, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Dholani arrived last week and has been staying with the family at their residence in Oshawa town in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA.

Local reports said that the attack took place just a few kilometres from the house of the victim’s family.

Their surveillance camera caught the whole incident showing the attacker running across the street in full sprint and then repeatedly stabbing Dholani.

Even while lying on the ground with injuries, Dholani continued to shout for help and didn’t let go of his granddaughter till his daughter-in-law and neighbours rushed to his assistance.

Indian community outraged

Afterwards, police were called in and Dholani was immediately rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

According to media reports, the toddler remains uninjured.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the 20-year-old accused Noah Denyer, of Oshawa, from a residence nearby.

“It was actually a lot of video surveillance and witnesses that came forward that led us to a quick apprehension of this suspect,” Duty Insp. Chris Ludlow told CTV news.

Police say attack random

Police believe the attack appeared to be random and the victim and suspect did not know one another.

Dilip Kumar Dholani’s son Dinesh told the Hindustan Times his father was “lucky” to have survived after suffering 17 stab wounds.

Denyer has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Police said that he is known to police and has lived in the area in the past.

The incident has left the whole neighbourhood stunned, with many families expressing concern that the attacker may procure bail despite the murderous assault.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the principal opposition Conservative Party, on social media X, posted, “A grandfather was randomly attacked with a knife in a quiet suburban neighbourhood while walking with his granddaughter. When did horrors like this become normal?”

