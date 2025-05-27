60 delegates of tour operators arrive in Kashmir for tourism revival, meet CM Omar in Pahalgam

Pahalgam: Around 2400 travel operators and companies have sent around 60 representatives to the Kashmir Valley in a bid to revive tourism after the Pahalgam terror attack.

These tourist stakeholders met Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Kashmir tourism has taken a massive hit after the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists were killed. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed on the importance of tourism as a vital economic activity that provides livelihoods to countless individuals in the valley.

“Tourism should be viewed through the prism of economic activity rather than politics. Our aim is to ensure that it remains insulated from any conflict-related issues,” Omar said.

The tour operators from across the country unitedly said that Kashmir is a safe destination. “It gives me immense pleasure that we at Raja Rani Travels have been associated with Kashmir tourism for years and we have been wanting to do something to restore tourism. We sought a meeting with CM, we are around 60 members from across India, all the top guns of the travel industry have come together, and I think half the battle is already won,” said Abhijit Patil of Raja Rani Travels.

The tour operators said this will be the start of the revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. “It’s to send a message to everyone that Kashmir is safe, it was safe, and it will be safe. And as the tag line says Chalo Kashmir. Looking at today’s experience, everything looks normal. The prices are good, and so we are starting the sale tonight,” said Manoj Aggarwal, Director, Make My Trip.

CM Omar Abdullah highlighted his ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding forthcoming measures to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The local operators are hopeful that the people of the country will not let them down and will help the tourism industry to survive.

“The initiative has been taken by all travel associations from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other states in collaboration with the Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir. The message is to tell people that Kashmir is safe to travel to. These are the people who convince people to come here, and when they are satisfied, I am sure we will start getting tourists. The weather is great here and people should come. We are hundred per cent sure that people will come,” said Hussain Khan, president, Hotelier Club Pahalgam Chapter.

The chief minister also held a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam and sent the message that Kashmir will not bow to terrorism.

The president of JKNC, Farooq Abdullah, was also in Pahalgam, playing golf. The government of Jammu and Kashmir is trying its best to restore normalcy in the valley.

“There are around 60 tour operators in Kashmir Valley’s Pahalgam today, we want them to see the ground situation. We have brought them to Pahalgam so that they can see the real situation themselves and send across a message about how safe Kashmir is. Chalo Kashmir is not only about tourism but also about the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and people employed in the industry. People have taken loans and have EMIs to pay, and they need revival of tourism,” said Tariq Ghani, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Amarnath Yatra is starting on July 3, and it is one of the major concerns for the security forces. But it can also be a starting point for the restoration of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.