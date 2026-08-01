/360-degree cameras and more: Ayodhya Ram Temple starts video-recording every donation amid donation theft, embezzlement probe

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rolled out a new surveillance system to monitor donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. With this, the trust aims to make the handling of devotees' offerings more transparent as authorities continue investigating an alleged embezzlement case.

Under the new protocol, which was put into action starting July 25, every stage of the donation process, from collecting donation boxes inside the temple to counting the cash, is being recorded on video, a senior Trust official said.

An eight-member monitoring team has also been deployed to oversee the entire process.

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360-degree cameras, bank officials to oversee counting

According to the Trust, 360-degree cameras and SLR cameras are being used to create a complete visual record from the moment donation boxes are removed from the temple until the money is counted.

The Trust has also changed its collection process. Earlier, several of the temple's around 40 donation boxes were opened together. Under the revised system, they are emptied on different days to allow closer scrutiny of each collection. Additionally, two professional videographers have been appointed to record the exercise.

Each counting session is conducted in the presence of two bank officials, two Trust representatives and two security personnel. After the counting is completed, officials from the State Bank of India formally seal the donation box.

Trust officials said the measures are intended to strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in the donation process.

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Move follows alleged donation theft

The tighter monitoring comes weeks after allegations of theft from temple donations prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Police have arrested multiple accused in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.