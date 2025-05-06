In a bid to enhance transparency, the Supreme Court on Monday uploaded statements of assets of as many as 21 of the 33 judges on its website, in accordance with a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain. This document revealed a wide range of investments and movable assets of the Chief Justice of India and other judges.

The Supreme Court in a statement had said, "The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025 decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received."

CJI Sanjiv Khanna

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has Rs 55.75 lakh (66,062 USD) in fixed deposits and bank accounts, over Rs 1.77 crore (2,09,740 USD) in his General Provident Fund (GPF) and Rs 1.06 crore (1,25,607 USD) in Public Provident Fund (PPF). He also has an LIC policy with an annual premium under Rs 29,625 (351 USD) and shares valued at about Rs 14,000 (165 USD)

Further, in a separate declaration, he reported additional bank and fixed deposit holdings amounting to roughly Rs 23.87 lakh (28,288 USD). A Public Provident Fund (PPF) valued at Rs 64.51 lakh (76,450 USD), and investments in shares and mutual funds totalling Rs 1.39 crore (1,64,710 USD) with his spouse/ jointly with family.

In terms of movable assets, CJI Khanna owns 250 grams of gold and 2 kilograms of silver, primarily acquired as gifts or through inheritance. He also owns a Maruti Swift car purchased in 2015. Additionally, he possesses 700 grams of gold, 5 kilograms of silver, and some diamond, pearl, and ruby jewellery pieces, largely received as family heirlooms or on special occasions.

CJI Khanna also has a two-bedroom DDA flat in South Delhi besides a four-bedroom flat in the Commonwealth Games Village, apart from 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom flat in Gurugram with his daughter holding the remaining 44 per cent, apart from a share in an ancestral house, dating from before Partition, in Himachal Pradesh.

Justice BR Gavai

Justice BR Gavai who will take over as CJI on May 14, has Rs 19.63 lakh (23,266USD) in bank accounts and Rs 6.59 lakh (7,810 USD) in his PPF account. He has inherited a house in Amravati, Maharashtra, besides residential apartments in Mumbai and Delhi. He has inherited agricultural land in Amravati and Nagpur, according to the list. He has also declared liabilities to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore (1,54,081USD). In terms of movable assets, he declared gold ornaments and jewellery worth Rs 5,25,859 (6,233 USD)

Justice KV Vishwanathan: Richest SC judge

Justice KV Vishwanathan, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in May 2023, has declared investments across shares, mutual funds, fixed deposits, and related instruments totalling over Rs 120.96 crore, with an additional Rs 6.43 crore (including inherited shares) and Rs 1.31 crore in other declarations. He also holds USD 500,000 twice under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme. His movable assets include multiple jewellery holdings totalling approximately 1,450 grams (gifts and inheritance) and two Toyota cars - a Hybrid Camry and an Altis—purchased in 2017.

Justice AS Oka

Justice AS Oka, who is due for retirement on May 24, has among his assets Rs 92.35 lakh in PPF, Rs 21.76 lakh in FD, a 2022 model Maruti Baleno car and a car loan of Rs 5.1 lakh. In terms of immovable property, he declared two residential flats in Maharashtra and an agricultural land in Thane.

Justice Vikram Nath

Justice Vikram Nath has declared a 2-BHK apartment in Noida, a bungalow in Allahabad, and inherited agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh. He also has Rs 1.5 crore in investments. He does not have any movable property or loan on his name. However, his wife or family has 1000 gms of gold, 1500 gms of silver and a Volkswagen Polo - 2016 model registered to their names.

Top Court's transparency process

The top court has also placed the complete process of appointments to the high courts and the Supreme Court, including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role of and inputs received from the state governments, Union of India and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for the knowledge and awareness of the public.