Amid the ongoing tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack, UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session on Monday (May 5). Members of the council refused to accept the “false flag” narrative and asked Pakistan whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was likely to be involved," news agency ANI reported. This came after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the situation had reached its most volatile point in years. There was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability.

"Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” Guterres said in the meeting.

Some members in the meeting also specifically brought up targeting tourists based on their religious faith on April 22 in J&K’s Pahalgam. Many members also expressed concern that Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors.

Moreover, Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the entire situation also failed in a meeting as the meeting (called by Pakistan) was concluded without any statement, resolution, or official outcome.

Pakistan was advised by the members in the meeting to seek out the issues bilaterally with India, sources on the UNSC closed-door session on Jammu and Kashmir said, ANI reported.

'Dialogue and peaceful resolution'



The meeting lasted for around 90 minutes, but the council did not release any statement post-meeting.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that the motive of the meeting was to hold a discussion on the worsening security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia said that after the meeting, teh council called for "dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict", news agency PTI rpeorted.

A Russian diplomat, coming out of the meeting, said, “We hope for de-escalation.”

