On Monday (May 5), Russia called for de-escalation between India and Pakistan amid rising border tensions. It is after the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives that both countries are exhibiting their military prowess.

Post the attack on April 22, Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRP), claimed responsibility. Soon after, the terror outfit shifted gears and in a U-turn move, hinted that their social media account was hacked. Also distancing themselves from the statement they released.

Speaking to the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We hope that the parties will be able to take measures... that will reduce tensions."

He added, “We are following the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border with great concern.”

New Delhi holds Islamabad responsible for the attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, a place known for its untouched beauty. India had advised Pakistani nationals to leave the country on a deadline, it further reduced the number of officials.

“India is our strategic partner. Pakistan is also our partner. We value our relations with both Delhi and Islamabad,” Peskov said.

On Monday (May 5), Indian Ministry of Home Affairs released an advisory asking 'several states to conduct mock drills for effective civil defence on May 7'.

The Kremlin said in a statement, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call that the "particularly privileged partnership" between Moscow and Delhi was "not subject to external influence and continues to develop dynamically in all areas".