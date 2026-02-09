A tragic case of a youth’s death while playing an online game has stirred the debate about addiction being detrimental to health. Local reports suggest that the man’s blood pressure spiked, causing a brain haemorrhage. He was later admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where he breathed his last while receiving treatment on Sunday morning (Feb 8). The deceased, identified as Mohammad Kaif, was a resident of the Khairnagar area of ​​Meerut. Kaif had a pre-existing history of high blood pressure.

The 22-year-old used to work with his father, Mohammad Farooq, who is a property dealer. This incident took place when he was in his office and was playing on his phone.

He suddenly collapsed, and that is when people in the office picked him up and rushed him to a nearby nursing home. According to reports, his father stated that Kaif had been managing his blood pressure with regular treatment. Ten years ago, his blood pressure shot up and was extremely high, and since then, he has been undergoing treatment.

Kaif's family said that he used to spend a lot of time on the mobile and would also make reels for his social media accounts. Local rpeorts have noted that the family has made efforts to stop him from excessively using his mobile, but the advice was often ignored.

Less than a week ago, three minor sisters died by suicide in Ghaziabad after their parents allegedly objected to online gaming. The minors got hooked to online gaming during the pandemic and would play online task-based ‘Korean love game.’