/From horror games, K-pop to princesses: Ghaziabad sisters’ diary lists their obsessions

As more details emerge from the diary left behind by three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, who died by suicide, their obsession with the Korean culture and online task-based game came to light. The three girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building early Tuesday (Feb 4).

In the suicide note, the girls described their love for Korean culture and how much it mattered to them. They added that it was a huge part of their lives and they felt a strong emotional connection to the actors and music they followed.

The girls also played a Korean task-based game and were addicted to it. The girls also did routine activities together, including going to the bathroom. The girls also did routine activities together, including going to the bathroom.

What did their diary reveal?

In their handwritten diary, the girls had mentioned several games, applications, and characters that they loved. Among the list were games including The Baby in Yellow (psychological horror game), Evil Nun (mobile horror game), Poppy Playtime (survival horror game featuring puzzles), Ice Cream Man Game (horror-themed game), and Ice Game (puzzle or strategy-based mobile game), NDTV reported.

They also followed content from popular gaming channels, including Techno Gamers and Bright Gamers. Their diary also mentioned Korean actors, K-Pop, movies, and Korean BL Dramas. They also followed actors, songs, movies, and BL Dramas from the Chinese, Thai and Japanese industries. The sisters also admired American and British actors and movies, especially the character of ‘Wednesday Addams’ and listened to English and Hollywood music.

Apart from this, they watched cartoons including Doraemon, Shinwen, PJ Masks, Masaha and the Bear, Shimore and Shine, and Peppa Pig. They also loved characters of Elsa, Anabelle, Cinderella, Arayl, Aurora, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Mulan, the report added.