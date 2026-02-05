The shocking case surrounding the suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has shaken the entire nation, with concerns raised about the online safety of minors and the popularity of Korean culture. On Tuesday (Feb 4), three girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, tragically died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building. The incident has opened broader debates after their obsession with Korean culture and online task-based game came to light.

The diary left behind by them revealed disturbing details. They described their love for Korean culture and how much it mattered to them, adding that it was a huge part of their lives and they felt a strong emotional connection to the actors and music they followed.

How do addictions build up in children?

However, these addictions don’t build up overnight. Ananya Murkute, Counselling Psychologist at Cankids KidScan, explained how children can fall into a trap of any addiction. “Nowadays, most families are nuclear, where both parents are working and busy with their hectic schedules. In such scenarios, many parents are unable to spend quality time with their children. Because of this, children may end up feeling lonely,” she said.

Murkute further explained, “To combat this loneliness, they fall into habits like playing games online, talking to strangers online, etc. These habits give their brains temporary dopamine (A chemical that makes humans feel happy). This vicious cycle of feeling lonely and then looking for temporary dopamine is how children fall into the trap of any addiction.”

Are task-based games riskier?

She highlighted how task-based games like the Korean Love Game, which the Ghaziabad sisters played, can be riskier than other games. She noted that these games do not differentiate between healthy and unhealthy tasks and can push children to complete the task to feel self-satisfied.

“The human brain is actually designed to feel self-satisfied and fulfilled. These task-based games make children feel fulfilled when they complete a certain task,” she said. “These task-based games are dangerous because they do not differentiate between healthy and unhealthy tasks. As a result, our children, too, without thinking twice, just try to complete the task for that feeling of self-satisfaction.”

How to identify patterns of online gaming addiction in children?

While in many cases, like the recent case involving the three sisters, these addictions creep up quietly, there are certain signs that can help in identifying patterns of such dangerous addictions in children.

According to Murkute that early signs may involve children playing games on mobile the whole day, and they are not able to function if they are not given access to mobiles. Another possible indicator may be that their self-esteem dips if they do not win in these games. Children prefer playing games instead of talking to people, and family in real life can also be an early warning sign.

What can parents do?

Murkute suggested what parents can do to prevent their children from falling into dangerous addictions. “Try to take out some time every day for your kids and let them know you are there for them. ⁠Do not create fear in them about parents. Instead, try to be friendly with them and let them know that they can share anything with you. Be emotionally present for them,” she said.