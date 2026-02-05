/‘Death would be better...’: Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide note reveals Korean obsession, beatings

As more details emerge in the case involving the suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, their obsession with the Korean culture and online task-based game came to light. The three girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building early Tuesday (Feb 4).

In the suicide note, the girls described their love for Korean culture and how much it mattered to them. They added that it was a huge part of their lives and they felt a strong emotional connection to the actors and music they followed.

The girls also played a Korean task-based game and were addicted to it. The girls also did routine activities together, including going to the bathroom. The girls also did routine activities together, including going to the bathroom.

What did Ghaziabad sisters say in suicide note?

The girls left an eight-page-long suicide note in a diary, saying they were sorry and also drew a crying caricature.

“Their diary left behind has a lot of details about their lifestyle and their obsession with the task-based game,” said Singh.

The note read: “A true life story. Is diary mein jo kuch bhi likha hain, woh sab padh lo, kyunki ye sab sach hain. [Whatever you are seeing in this diary, read everything, because everything is true] Read now! I am really sorry, sorry papa.”

In the diary, they alleged that they were beaten by their parents and were also threatened with being married.

“Should we live in this world to be beaten by you? No, death would be better… At the very mention of marriage, we get tense. We like and love Koreans, and we can never accept marriage with Indian men,” the girls allegedly wrote in the alleged suicide note.

The note added, “How will you make us leave Korean? Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? You didn't know how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group. Korean was our life.”

‘Final task’

Speaking to India Today, the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, said the family was not aware of their dangerous online activity. “There were 50 tasks. Yesterday was the last one. We had no idea,” he said, adding that he did not wish to show his face.

“They used to play a Korean game. We had no idea about it. Yesterday was the final task,” he said. “They never told us anything. We did not understand what was happening in their lives.”

Meanwhile, police said they are investigating whether their suicide could be linked to instructions given to them as part of the final task in the game.