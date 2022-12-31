172 terrorists killed in 2022, Jammu & Kashmir Police calls it a successful year

Jammu and Kashmir Police has called the year 2022 a very successful year of operations in the Kashmir region. The police informed that 172 terrorists have been killed in over ninety operations in the Kashmir Valley. Among those killed, 42 were foreign terrorists, mostly belonging to Pakistan.

“During the year 2022, total of 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists were neutralised. Maximum terrorists neutralised were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistant Front (TRF) (108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH(3) outfits,” said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.

Kashmir Police has also noted the decline in the number of youths joining the terror outfits in the valley. According to data, there is a decline of around 37 per cent in recruitment in terror organisations. And most of the recently joined terrorists have already been killed in the encounters, according to the police.

“This year, 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks were reported showing a decline of 37 per cent compared to last year. Maximum (74) joined LeT. Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists arrested, and 18 terrorists are still active,” said Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that the lifespan of the newly recruited terrorists has been brought down drastically as well. Among the 172 local terrorists killed this year, 65 of them were newly recruited and most of them were killed within the first month of joining.

“The life span of newly recruited terrorists declined drastically. Out of total 65 newly recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 (89 per cent) were neutralised within first month of their joining,” added ADGP Kumar.

With the authorities running a major crackdown operation throughout the year, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered in various operations across the valley from the terrorists. With the weapons arsenal depleted, the terror outfits are facing a tough time.

“This year huge quantities of weapons (360) were recovered during encounters and modules' busting which include 121 AK series rifles, 08 M4 Carbine & 231 pistols. Besides, timely seizure of IEDs, Sticky Bombs and Grenades averted major terror incidents."

Although one of the major challenges for the security forces in the year 2022 was civilian killings. Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have killed all the terrorists involved in the civilian killings in the region. Around 29 civilians were killed during various attacks in the Valley.

“During year, total 29 civilians killed by terrorists include 21 locals (6 Hindu including 3 KPs & 15 Muslim) and 08 from other states. All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar & Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon,” said Vijay Kumar.

Security forces also had to bear losses during the year 2022. Multiple attacks by terrorists were carried out across the Kashmir Valley in which 26 security personnel lost their lives.

“During the year, total 26 security forces personnel including 14 JKP personnel attained martyrdom during terror attacks/encounters. Majority of terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised,” said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that there have been major changes in the mindset of the people in the region. They claim that house owners are denying shelter to the terrorists and parents are not feeling proud of their children joining the terror ranks.

"Two remarkable changes observed in society; House owners started denying shelter to terrorists and parents don’t feel proud if their wards join terrorism. Rather they appeal them to return back, curse terrorists openly & work with JKP for the return of their wards," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.