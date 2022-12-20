Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in Shopian encounter

Three terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In an anti-terrorist operation early today morning, three terrorists were killed and according to Jammu and Kashmir Police, two of them have been identified as Lateef Lone and Umer Nazir. Police said that they were involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits, Puran Krishna and Till Bahadur Thapa.

“Among three neutralised local terrorists, two identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat & Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered,“ said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police.

The security forces had received input about the presence of terrorists in the Manj Marg area of Zainapora in Shopian South Kashmir. Police along with the Indian army and CRPF laid down a cordon and search operation and as they approached the terrorists, the forces were fired upon by the hiding terrorists triggering an encounter.

Security forces called it a major success as the same terrorists were involved in the civilian killings in South Kashmir. Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition which includes one AK 47 rifle and two pistols from the encounter site.

