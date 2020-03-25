17 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Haryana

A total of 17 positive cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Haryana, according to a government official.

"A total of 461 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing, of which 17 were found positive and 336 samples were tested negative," said an official.

Informing about the breakup of the 17 cases, the official added, "In Faridabad, two cases, 10 cases in Gurugram, one in Palwal, two in Panipat and one in Sonepat were confirmed positive for coronavirus.

According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

