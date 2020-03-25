PM Modi, Union ministers follow social distancing protocol during cabinet meeting 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the Union Cabinet meeting where the PM and the ministers were seen practising social distancing, which is a precaution against COVID-19.

The Cabinet ministers were seen seated maintaining a certain distance from each other in the meeting which is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi had said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.