11-year-old child gets rescued after spending over 100 hours in borewell with snake in India, say reports

An 11-year-old child, who was rescued on falling into a borewell after over 100 hours, has garnered praise from the chief minister of Chhattisgarh state in India. The child, Rahul Sahu, had got stuck in the borewell with a snake and a frog, media reports said citing chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Several people heaved a sigh of relief after the rescue. The child had fallen into the borewell on Friday. Since then, Baghel had been tracking updates. He praised the boy on Tuesday night and said in Hindi, "Humara baccha Bahadur hai (Our boy is brave). A snake and a frog were his companions for 104 hours. Today, the whole of Chhattisgarh is celebrating... we all wish for his return from hospital soon. Congratulations and thanks again to all the team involved in this operation."

A video where he was briefed with the details of the updates was also posted by Baghel on Twitter. When the boy was brought out, the CM, in another post, said, "Understandably, the challenge was huge. But our team stands calm in the face of adversity. If the path is tricky, our will is strong. With blessings and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been brought out. We hope and pray he gets better soon."

In the rescue operation, around 500 personnel, including the army, the local police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were involved. On Friday evening, a 70-feet-deep pit was dug up reportedly parallel to the borewell. A 15-feet tunnel was also made to connect the two. For the operation, robot operator Mahesh Ahir was also called from Amreli in Gujarat. After the rescue, the boy was sent to hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)