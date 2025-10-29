/‘Tie up BJP leaders if they…’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee invokes NRC fear over SIR in Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has invoked fears about National Register of Citizens (NRC) amid the recently started Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and told people to confront and “tie up” local BJP leaders “if they ask for your parents’ birth certificates”. Raking up fears of NRC in the state where immigrants are reported to be in huge numbers, the Lok Sabha MP told people to confront and “tie up” local BJP leaders “if they ask for your parents’ birth certificates” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, or if a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is carried out.

“Next time local BJP leaders come to your area, stop them and ask them to furnish their parents' certificates! Tie them to a tree or lamp post and tell them they won’t be released until they produce their parents’ and grandparents’ documents,” he said.

“We do not believe in violence. Don’t hit them, just tie them up if they ask for your parents’ birth certificates,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Banerjee blamed the BJP and the Election Commission of India for creating anxiety that allegedly claimed the life of a man near Kolkata. He made the comments on Wednesday after visiting the family of a 57-year-old man who allegedly died by suicide at Panihati near the state capital.

‘Amit Shah, CEC responsible for climate of panic’

Banerjee, the TMC general secretary, linked the death directly to SIR, started on October 28 in 12 states, including poll-bound Bengal, and claimed that the anxiety created by the BJP and the EC drove the man to take the extreme step.

Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being responsible for a “climate of panic”. He asked whether they themselves would be able to furnish the documents “which they have sought from ordinary citizens”.

The EC has remained firm that it is acting as an independent body for its aim of ensuring watertight electoral rolls.

The opposition is opposing SIR and is claiming that it is an exercise targeting foreigners, like Muslims from Bangladesh, illegally included in voter lists. The opposition leaders say SIR is “NRC by another name”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of spreading fear and “weaponising” NRC.

The BJP has accused the TMC of exploiting a tragedy such as the man’s suicide for political mileage.