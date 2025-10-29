/King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Hindu temple in London to celebrate its 30th anniversary

On Wednesday (Oct 29), Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as 'Neasden Temple', for its 30th anniversary. On their arrival, they received a warm welcome by members of the community. The temple is Europe's first traditional Hindu stone temple, which was established in August 1995. The temple has marble and limestone carvings done by skilled Indian artisans, which were shipped to the UK and later assembled. This also marks the King's fourth visit to the temple; he had toured the premises with his in 2009, then when he was the Prince of Wales. He had made solo trips to the Hindu temple in 2001 and 1996, respectively.

Sadhu Yogvivekdas, in his welcome address, as reported by news agency PTI, said, “This Mandir is the home of God. Over these last 30 years, it has become an integral part of the religious, cultural landscape of our great nation; admired not only for its partnership, but for what it embodies – a living centre of devotion, learning and service.”

“This is all inspired and guided by our spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, and the values that he upholds - values such as compassion, respect, harmony, values such as humility, sincerity and integrity. All values that Their Majesties have also espoused throughout a lifetime of public service," he added.

The King and Queen observed the ceremonial pouring of water over the deity’s portrait with members of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK during their visit. Delighted by their presence, the temple authorities took to their X account to write, “A heartfelt thank you to Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their visit to Neasden Temple to commemorate its 30th anniversary. Your presence made this celebration joyous and memorable for the entire community.”