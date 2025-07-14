/'She got a call': A cab driver drove Sneha Debnath to Signature Bridge. Here's what he saw

A 19-year-old student of the University of Delhi, Sneha Debnath, was found dead in the Yamuna River in Delhi after going missing for a week. Now, the cab driver who saw her last time and dropped her off at the Signature Bridge revealed some shocking details about her last moments. The cab driver said, "Just before we were about to reach, she got a call. I don’t know what was said, but it happened about five minutes before I dropped her," news agency IANS reported.



"After I dropped her off, she immediately walked in the direction behind the bridge...Then I had to take a U-turn, and even after taking that and returning about ten minutes later, I didn’t feel like anything had happened, like she had jumped or something. There were a lot of people standing there," the driver added.

Sneha's family has suggested that the teen student might have intended to jump from the bridge. Due to security reasons, the area around the Signature Bridge lacks CCTV cameras, which made the investigation more difficult in this case.

Meanwhile, her family claimed they found a suicide letter in her room in which she said she had decided to "end" her life by jumping from the Signature Bridge. The letter added, "I just feel like a failure and burden, and it was getting unbearable to live like this."

The letter adds that there is "no foul play" and that it was "my decision."

Sneha was a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, is from Tripura and moved to Delhi for higher studies. On July 7, she went to drop a friend at the Sarai Rohilla railway station - and never came back.

Her family released a statement in which they said, “Had the CCTV cameras on and around Signature Bridge been functional, we might have known what happened to our daughter… This is not just about Sneha; it’s about the safety of every young woman in this city."

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information in the above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.