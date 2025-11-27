/'Long peace is declining': Indian Army Chief warns of fractured world order

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi at the inaugural session of the third edition of the Indian Army's Seminar, 'Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025', in New Delhi, warned that globally "long peace" was "declining" as the world enters what he referred to as an "uncertain & fractured order". The event also featured the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplified professionalism and patriotism in guarding the sovereignty of India.

Chief of Army Staff General Dwivedi while noting the “fractured” state of global order, echoed President Murmu's praise for the Indian armed forces and said that "years of reforms and readiness" during Operation Sindoor translated into “decisive outcomes”.

Operation Sindoor a 'defining moment'

President Murmu, who presided over the opening session, praised the military’s response across conventional combat, counter-insurgency and humanitarian crises. She cited the recent success of Operation Sindoor as a defining moment that showcased India's ability to respond firmly, yet responsibly.

The recent success of Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in our counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The world took note not only of India's military capability but of India's moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly, in the pursuit of peace," she said.

The President added that global geopolitics was being reshaped by competing power centres, technology shifts and volatile alliances. "New domains of competition - cyber, space, information and cognitive warfare are blurring the lines between peace and conflict."