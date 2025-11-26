When will I get my tax refund? Will it be delayed? CBDT says it will be given on...

For the taxpayers still waiting for their income tax refunds for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26), despite filing their returns months ago, we have an update. CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal has revealed when you can expect to get your income tax returns. The filing deadline this year was September 16, and while several refunds have already been issued, many filers are still stuck in processing. Here's all you need to know.

Why are refunds delayed?

CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday (Nov 24) said the income tax department is carrying out deeper checks on returns flagged for possible wrongful deductions claimed in certain cases. He said that "high-value" refund claims and cases "red flagged" by the system for scrutiny are being held back until verification is complete. Meanwhile, "Low-value refunds are being released. We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed. So, this is a continuous process," said Agrawal.

So far, refunds issued between April 1 and November 10 have dropped 18 per cent, amounting to a little over Rs 2.42 lakh crore, reveals official data from last week. Some taxpayers have also been advised to file revised returns if they left out details or made errors.

Agrawal added that appeal disposal rates have improved this year, with over 40 per cent more cases cleared than last year. "We have taken a lot of steps, and our appellate authorities are working overtime to ensure that the pendency is liquidated. During prior years...because of Covid, etc., pendency got accumulated, but I may share that this year more than 40 per cent, as compared to last year, disposal has been done in appeals, and I think we will end the year with a much, much higher number of appeals disposed of."

When will refunds be released?

The remaining refunds are expected to be issued by the end of November or by December, Agrawal said.

Can I check my ITR refund status online?

Yes, if you're one of the taxpayers who are still waiting on your return, you can check the status of your refund online through the income tax e-filing portal: