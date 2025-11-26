When will I get my tax refund? Will it be delayed? CBDT says it will be given on...

Still waiting on your ITR refund for FY24-25? CBDT has hinted at when the remaining payouts will roll out, and why some claims are taking longer than usual. Scroll for the timeline, the reason behind delays, and how to check your status.
For the taxpayers still waiting for their income tax refunds for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26), despite filing their returns months ago, we have an update. CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal has revealed when you can expect to get your income tax returns. The filing deadline this year was September 16, and while several refunds have already been issued, many filers are still stuck in processing. Here's all you need to know.
CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday (Nov 24) said the income tax department is carrying out deeper checks on returns flagged for possible wrongful deductions claimed in certain cases. He said that "high-value" refund claims and cases "red flagged" by the system for scrutiny are being held back until verification is complete. Meanwhile, "Low-value refunds are being released. We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed. So, this is a continuous process," said Agrawal.
Also read | The comet that could end the world? Pakistani mystic’s doomsday prophecy predicts humanity DIES on this day
So far, refunds issued between April 1 and November 10 have dropped 18 per cent, amounting to a little over Rs 2.42 lakh crore, reveals official data from last week. Some taxpayers have also been advised to file revised returns if they left out details or made errors.
Agrawal added that appeal disposal rates have improved this year, with over 40 per cent more cases cleared than last year. "We have taken a lot of steps, and our appellate authorities are working overtime to ensure that the pendency is liquidated. During prior years...because of Covid, etc., pendency got accumulated, but I may share that this year more than 40 per cent, as compared to last year, disposal has been done in appeals, and I think we will end the year with a much, much higher number of appeals disposed of."
The remaining refunds are expected to be issued by the end of November or by December, Agrawal said.
Also read | NIA arrests Faridabad man for sheltering Umar Un Nabi; 7th arrest in Red Fort blast case
Yes, if you're one of the taxpayers who are still waiting on your return, you can check the status of your refund online through the income tax e-filing portal:
1. Go to the official portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/)
2. Log in using your PAN, password and OTP.
3. Open the Refund/Demand Status tab under the e-File menu.
4. Select Assessment Year 2025-26.
5. Click View Details to see your refund status.