/The comet that could end the world? Pakistani mystic’s doomsday prophecy predicts humanity DIES on this day

A doomsday prophecy claims that a comet will smash into Earth before the year ends, ending humanity and life as we know it. The prediction by Pakistani mystic Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, predicts that a doomsday comet is on course to strike Earth, all because humanity has strayed too far from spiritual truths. He described it as the last day of this world, a moment when everything we know collapses in a blink. The warning has been circulating for years, whispered quietly and repeated by those who follow his teachings, but lately it has resurfaced.

A punishment for humanity?

Shahi, as per the Daily Mail, claimed that this disaster is not random. In his view, humanity has drifted too far from conscience and compassion, and a divine response is overdue. He spoke of people losing themselves to hatred, war, ego, and violence, and he believed that God would send a celestial blow to reset the balance. In his 2000 book 'The Religion of God,' he said "A comet has been sent towards Earth for total destruction. The comet is expected to fall on Earth in the next 20-25 years. That will be the last day of this world."

That timeline predicted by the Pakistani mystic points almost exactly to now. His followers in the Messiah Foundation International say the impact will trigger massive earthquakes, cities swallowed by waves, and a breakdown of the current world order.

Has NASA spotted the dangerous comet?

NASA and other observatories have reported that no comets or asteroids are currently on course to hit Earth in the coming months. Objects once thought risky, including Apophis, were removed from potential threat lists. The only major visitor expected soon is 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar object still far beyond any danger zone.

However, a recent study sounded the alarm about threats outside our eyesight. It warned that Venus can potentially block our view of incoming asteroids, which have been hiding in the sun's glare. But it did not offer any proof that this was happening now.