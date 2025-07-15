/‘Islam has another law’: Indian Grand Mufti who helped postpone Nimisha Priya’s execution says efforts for pardon ‘ongoing’

India’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, who intervened to postpone the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, said that discussions are ongoing with the victim’s family to find a way she could be pardoned. Priya’s execution, which was scheduled for July 16, has been postponed. The 94-year-old influential Sunni Muslim leader, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, said that there is a law in Islam that allows the victim’s family to pardon the murderer. He added that while he does not have the contact of the family, he has urged scholars in Yemen to talk to them.

“Islam has another law. If the murderer is sentenced to death, the family of the victim has the right to pardon. I don’t know who this family is, but from a long distance, I contacted the responsible scholars in Yemen. I made them understand the issues. Islam is a religion that places a lot of importance on humanity,” Musliyar told ANI.

The Grand Mufti said that Yemeni Islamic scholars whom he contacted discussed the case of Priya and said that they would do what they could. They added that the postponement would give them a window to take the discussions forward with the victim’s family.

“After I requested that they intervene and take action, the scholars met, discussed, and stated that they would do what they could. They have officially informed us and sent a document stating that the date of execution has been postponed, which will help facilitate the ongoing discussions,” he said.

“I have also informed the Central government about the discussions and the process. I have also sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office,” he added.

A native of Kerala, Nimisha had worked in Yemen for several years as a nurse until she was accused of the crime in 2017. Her mother, Prema Kumari, has been in Yemen for the last year as she hopes for her pardon.

Nimisha ran a clinic in Yemen with Talal’s support. However, she allegedly faced mental, physical and financial abuse by Talal, who seized her passport. It is claimed that he was killed in self-defence or as an unintended consequence of an attempt to retrieve her passport.

She was given a death sentence by a trial court in Yemen and upheld by the Supreme Court. Last year, Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi also approved her punishment.

