After the efforts of the Indian government in order to save Nimisha Priya, Yemen has postponed the execution of the Indian murderer, which was scheduled for July 16, 2025. It was reported that the Indian government, since the beginning, has been rendering all possible assistance in the matter, has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Sources told, “Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office, leading to securing this postponement."

The decision came after multiple appeals and diplomatic interventions by the Indian government. On Monday (July 14), the Indian government said it was doing "utmost possible" to save the 38-year-old from the execution.

File photo of Nimisha Priya Photograph: (Reuters)

Nimisha Priya was convicted of the alleged murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. The government is leaving no stone unturned to save the Indian nurse.

On Monday (July 11), Attorney General of India R Venkataramani said the government is working to stay the execution and is working tirelessly to do so.