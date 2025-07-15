/Nimisha Priya case: In a last-ditch effort to evade execution, influential Muslim cleric tries to offer blood money to victim's family

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s execution is scheduled for Wednesday (July 16), efforts to convince the victim’s family are underway. Lawyers defending her case are only exploring the option of offering blood money to the victim’s family.
Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s execution is scheduled for Wednesday (July 16), efforts to convince the victim’s family are underway. Lawyers defending her case are only exploring the option of offering blood money to the victim’s family. And now, according to sources, an influential Sunni Muslim cleric, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, has also entered the negotiations.
The nurse’s lawyer, Subhash Chandran, told news outlet The New Indian Express, “In the latest efforts, through the intervention of influential Sunni Muslim cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, we have reached out to one of the family members, as well as some local authorities and religious leaders. We are trying our best so that the family accepts the blood money and the Kerala nurse is spared from death row.”
Nimisha Priya was convicted of the alleged murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. The government is leaving no stone unturned to save the Indian nurse.
On Monday (July 11), Attorney General of India R Venkataramani said the government is working to stay the execution and is working tirelessly to do so.
“Negotiating link has also been done. There is a point till which the Government of India can go. We have reached it. We also told the public prosecutor if the execution can be suspended. But it has not worked out. Nothing matters to the Yemeni government. We did not go much public about it. We also got involved with a sheikh influential there. It did not work out. We got an informal communication that execution would be put in abeyance but we don't know if it will work out. Not an area where government can be asked to do something beyond defined limits,” Venkataramani said in court as quoted by Bar and Bench.