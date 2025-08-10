/'India can defeat its enemies': Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor proves India’s ability to strike back using indigenous strength

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Operation Sindoor a clear demonstration of the country’s ability to defeat its enemies using indigenous strength. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing (BRAHMA) in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh, on 10 August 2025, he called the operation a “befitting reply” to the “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“Operation Sindoor is proof that India possesses the capability to defeat its enemies with home-grown strength,” he said, stressing that the decisive response sent “a loud and clear message” that India would not tolerate attacks on its integrity and sovereignty. “We do not provoke anyone, but those who provoke us will not be spared,” he added.

Symbol of self-reliance and decisive action

Singh described the operation as a “symbol of India’s self-reliance and self-confidence”, noting that the Armed Forces used domestically made equipment to ensure success. “India was able to reach this position only because it has taken the pledge to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector,” he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the defence industry, highlighting that India now not only manufactures its own defence equipment but also supplies “the security needs of friendly countries.” Defence production and exports have reached record highs, with output hitting ₹1.51 lakh crore and exports totalling ₹23,622 crore in the 2024–25 financial year.

BRAHMA project to boost industrial and defence capacity

The BRAHMA facility will be built on 148 acres and is set to become a world-class manufacturing hub for rolling stock. It will initially produce up to 200 coaches annually, eventually scaling to 1,100 within five years. Products will include Vande Bharat trainsets, metro cars, high-speed rail coaches and other advanced rolling stock for domestic and export markets.

With an investment of ₹1,800 crore in phases, the unit is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, strengthen local supply chains, and encourage small and medium enterprises in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial areas, including Singrauli, Satna, Rewa and Katni.

Green manufacturing at the core

In line with India’s sustainability goals, BRAHMA will integrate zero liquid discharge systems, renewable energy sources, rainwater harvesting, and eco-friendly landscaping. It will use recycled building materials and adhere to strict environmental standards.

Singh said projects like BRAHMA are vital to both national security and economic growth. “BEML stands as a pillar in India’s journey towards industrial and defence self-reliance. Projects like BRAHMA reaffirm our economic resolve to be self-reliant, globally competitive, and future ready,” he said.