/‘India racing to top three economies,’ says PM Modi after Trump’s ‘dead economy’ comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Sunday that India is progressing towards becoming one of the world’s top three economies days after US President Donald Trump had claimed that India was a ‘dead economy’. In his address at an event in Bengaluru, PM Modi said the spirit of reform, performance, and transformation backed by clear intentions and honest efforts has helped India gain momentum.

“We are rapidly moving towards becoming the top three economies. This speed came to us from the spirit of reform, perform, and transform. This speed came to us from clear intention and honest efforts. In 2014, Metro was limited to only five cities. And now there is a network of more than 1000 km in 24 cities,” the Prime Minister said.

“Before 2014, about 20,000 km of rail route was electrified. We have electrified more than 40,000 km of rail route in the last 11 years itself... Till 2014, there were only 74 airports in India. Now, their number has increased to more than 160. The figures for waterways are also equally impressive. In 2014, only 3 national waterways were operational. Now, this number has increased to 30,” he added.

Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent

The PM’s remarks come amid India’s escalating trade tensions with the US. Trump had last week doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, targeting the country for continuing to import crude oil from Russia despite US sanctions.

Earlier, Trump had described India as a “dead economy” in frustration over New Delhi’s refusal to halt oil purchases from Moscow. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together,” Trump had said.

‘Unfair, unjustified and unreasonable’

Meanwhile, India condemned the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” by the US.