/'If nothing changes in three weeks...': Tharoor hits back after Trump’s 50% tariff on India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again reacted to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. Speaking to the media outside the Indian parliament on the issue of additional tariff imposed by the US, Tharoor urged the Indian government to impose reciprocal duties on American goods. He also advised to look for alternative markets if things don't improve in the coming days.

He, however, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to wait for next three weeks as "India does not have a policy of threats".

“We should impose the same rate if nothing changes in the next three weeks,” said Tharoor to the media adding, "They (US) only used the word ‘reciprocal’. India does not have a policy of threats, so we should wait for three weeks, and then retaliate if nothing changes."

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the new tariffs, calling them “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

“We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the MEA said in a statement.

US' Additional Tariff on India