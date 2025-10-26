Ahead of the assembly election in the Indian state of Bihar, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, sparked a fresh controversy after he said that if he comes to power, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin.”

Addressing a poll rally in the Katihar district (A Muslim-majority area), Yadav accused the current chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, of supporting communal forces and promised change if the RJD-Congress comes to power.

“Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin,” Yadav said, PTI quoted.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain condemned the statements, saying, “RJD people are from the era of jungle raj. They do not know that the law (Waqf Amendment Act) passed by the central parliament has also been approved by the Supreme Court... Such statements are being made to mislead the public... The Waqf Amendment Act has been passed... RJD is completely disappointed and frustrated,” reported news agency ANI.