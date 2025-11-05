Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /'Gurudwaras only for Sikhs'? Indian Hindu pilgrims denied entry to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

'Gurudwaras only for Sikhs'? Indian Hindu pilgrims denied entry to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 21:01 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 21:01 IST
'Gurudwaras only for Sikhs'? Indian Hindu pilgrims denied entry to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Sikh devotees at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The authorities of the Pakistani government reportedly told the pilgrims they can not cross the border as gurudwaras are only for Sikhs. Families who were barred said they had all the required documents, but Pakistani officials rejected their visas at the last moment.

A controversy has erupted after a few Hindu pilgrims were denied entry to the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The authorities of the Pakistani government reportedly told the pilgrims they can not cross the border as gurudwaras are only for Sikhs. Families who were barred said they had all the required documents, but Pakistani officials rejected their visas at the last moment.

A Hindu pilgrim whose family was among those stopped told News 18, "My seven family members’ visas got cancelled. After getting the visa, we reached the Wagah border and completed the immigration process. But once we boarded the bus, Pakistani security personnel asked us to deboard. They said gurdwaras are for Sikhs, not Hindu pilgrims, and finally cancelled our visas."

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics