/'Gurudwaras only for Sikhs'? Indian Hindu pilgrims denied entry to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

A controversy has erupted after a few Hindu pilgrims were denied entry to the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The authorities of the Pakistani government reportedly told the pilgrims they can not cross the border as gurudwaras are only for Sikhs. Families who were barred said they had all the required documents, but Pakistani officials rejected their visas at the last moment.
A Hindu pilgrim whose family was among those stopped told News 18, "My seven family members’ visas got cancelled. After getting the visa, we reached the Wagah border and completed the immigration process. But once we boarded the bus, Pakistani security personnel asked us to deboard. They said gurdwaras are for Sikhs, not Hindu pilgrims, and finally cancelled our visas."