/'Control, any misadventure will cost you': India warns Pakistan against warmongering

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Pakistani leadership has been sloganeering and also celebrating the victory of ‘Marka-e-Haq’. The nation has seemingly centered the celebrations around the 4-day conflict with neighbouring India, in which terrorist outfits operating from their soil were destroyed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced the formation of Army Rocket Force Command. Responding to WION’s question on the statements made by Bhilawal Bhutto and Asim Munir, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen irresponsible statements from Pakistani leadership to hide their failure – it's their attitude. We urge Pakistan to control itself. Any misadventure will cost them.”
“We have seen several statements and reports regarding a continued pattern of reckless hate and warmongering patterns from Pakistan. There will be a response and retaliation if Pakistan plans or dares to be involved in any misadventure against India,” Jaiswal added.
On August 13, Sharif delivered a speech at Islamabad's Jinnah Sports Stadium, where he celebrated not only the victory of the nation’s creation but also the cross-border conflict with neighbouring India. He called it ‘Marka e Haq’, lauded the nation for what they call a historic win and also noted that they were wrongfully implicated by New Delhi for their involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives.
Wishing the nation, Sharif said, “Pakistan’s historic victory in Marka-e-Haq during the four-day war imposed by India has not only reinforced the sanctity of our freedom, but has also instilled a renewed sense of ambition and national spirit in the hearts of our people, magnifying the pride and fervour of this Independence Day.”