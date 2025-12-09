/'AQI is temperature'? Kejriwal takes dig at Rekha Gupta over Delhi's pollution row

Delhi's former chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, took a dig at the current CM, Rekha Gupta, over the pollution in the national capital. Gupta remarked that the government was using mist sprayers to contain pollution at hotspots. Kejriwal said in a social media post that Gupta's comments made it clear that the government is working to "hide" the pollution data. He said in an X post that the Chief Minister's assertion that AQI "is like temperature", questioning, "When did this new science come about that AQI has now become temperature?".

"The Chief Minister has at least accepted that wherever AQI monitors are installed, water spraying is being done there so that the truth about pollution doesn't reach the people of Delhi. In other words, a game is underway to hide the data and show ‘clean air’," he said.

This was after Gupta was asked about opposition allegations of water being sprayed on air monitors in hotspots to fudge pollution data. "Tell me, what is a hotspot? A hotspot is where there's the most pollution. Right? What's the solution? You spray there, you water it. You work to improve the soil. So, you'll spray only on the hotspot," she had responded.