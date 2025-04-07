Many people believe that bone-related problems only happen in old age, but a lot of people in their 30s, even 20s, are facing bone-related issues nowadays. More people, on the younger side of the age group, are experiencing back pain, joint pain and other such orthopedic complications. Although calcium deficiency, lack of vitamin D, and bad posture contribute to bone diseases in young age, there is more to it.

Dr Mrigank Mathur, Consultant Orthopaedic at Max Hospital, Dwarka, Delhi, told WION that younger individuals are now experiencing issues like joint pains, early arthritis, stress fractures, and low bone density. Osteoporosis and fractures were traditionally seen in older adults, but it is now becoming prevalent in younger people as well.

Among the most common bone-related problems in youth are osteopenia (low bone density), stress fractures (small cracks in bones due to repetitive stress), early onset arthritis (osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis), herniated discs and back problems, and bone weakness due to vitamin D deficiency.

Causes of poor bone health in youth

Vitamin D and calcium deficiencies can severely impact bone health. Apart from this, having a sedentary lifestyle can result in reduced bone strength, said Dr Mathur. It can also lead to poor posture, spinal problems, early-onset joint pain and arthritis.

“Sitting for long hours means bones aren’t exposed to weight-bearing exercises like walking or strength training, which are essential for bone growth. For younger individuals, peak bone mass is built in their 20s. A sedentary lifestyle prevents proper bone mineralization, increasing the risk of osteoporosis later,” he said.

“A lack of movement weakens the muscles that support bones, increasing the risk of fractures,” the doctor explained, adding that “sitting too much can cause joint stiffness and cartilage breakdown,” leading to early osteoarthritis symptoms.

When asked whether smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol, caffeine, and carbonated beverages affect bone health, Dr Mathur said that they “can seriously harm bone health by interfering with bone formation, weakening bone structure, and increasing the risk of fractures.”

He further said, “Smoking decreases calcium absorption and reduces blood flow to bones, making them weaker.” He added that smoking also negatively impacts the levels of estrogen and testosterone hormones, which help maintain bone strength, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

Alcohol, on the other hand, interferes with the body’s ability to absorb calcium and impairs vitamin D metabolism in the body, which can result in bone loss. Similarly, caffeine also hinders calcium absorption in the body and can lead to bone thinning over time.

Carbonated beverages like sodas and energy drinks weaken bones as they contain phosphoric acid, which impairs calcium balance. In addition, consuming processed foods replaces nutrient-rich options, which can result in a low calcium, vitamin D, and protein intake. This can also lead to bone-related problems in young people.

Sleep quality, stress and mental health also play a significant role in bone health. “Poor sleep, chronic stress, and mental health disorders can negatively affect bone density, healing and overall strength. Long-term stress raises cortisol, the stress hormone, which reduces bone formation and increases calcium loss,” Dr Mathur explained.

How to identify early signs of common bone diseases?

Early signs of osteopenia, which is low bone density, are often silent, said Dr Mathur, while stress fractures can have symptoms including localized pain, swelling and tenderness. The symptoms often worsen with activity.

Joint pain, stiffness, swelling and reduced mobility can be a sign of early-onset arthritis (osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis).

Symptoms of herniated discs and back problems include back pain, stiffness and nerve pain, which radiates to the legs or arms.

Signs of vitamin D deficiency-related bone weaknesses are bone pain, muscle weakness and fatigue.

How to improve bone health?

According to Dr Mathur, to maintain healthy bones, it is essential to get enough calcium and vitamin D. He recommends consuming dairy, leafy green vegetables, and almonds, which are rich in calcium, while vitamin D intake can be improved from sunlight and consuming eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods.

Regular weight-bearing and strength exercises also help in improving bone health. Maintaining good posture, stress management, avoiding haveing a smoke and getting enough sleep are essential. Reducing consumption of soda, alcohol and caffeine, along with maintaining a healthy weight, is also important for healthy bones.