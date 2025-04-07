Breast Cancer : Symptoms and How To Check 

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 07, 2025, 12:53 PM

What is Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the cells of the breast. It can occur in both men and women, but it is more common in women. The cancerous cells typically form a lump or mass within the breast tissue.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Lump in the breast or underarm, changes in breast size or shape, changes in skin texture, nipple changes, breast pain, unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue.

How to Check for Breast Cancer

Breast self-exams, clinical breast examinations, mammograms, regular mammograms, genetic testing, biopsy. 

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.